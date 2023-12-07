Police Acknowledge Sentencing: Liam Nixon Case

Police acknowledge the sentence handed down to Liam Nixon in the Greymouth District Court today for a number of sexual offences.

The 27-year-old Greymouth man has been sentenced to 3 years and 10 months imprisonment for sexual abuse and online sexual material charges against four victims, between 2016 and 2022.

Charges included indecent assault on the male victim when he was 10 and sexual connection with the same victim while still under 16. There were also serious charges related to possessing and distributing child exploitation material, this offending involved male victims in NZ and Australia and all were under 16.

West Coast Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton commends the bravery shown by the victims to come forward.

“We acknowledge the significant trauma and long-lasting effects these incidents will have on the victims and their families.

“Despite a result in court, these traumatic events will be with them for the rest of their lives.”

She also thanked officers involved in the case for their efforts to ensure the offender was held to account.

“This result came from tenacious work by detectives in Greymouth and Colleagues around New Zealand and colleagues in the Australian Federal police too.

“Our officers worked tirelessly on this case to ensure that we got justice for our victims, as well as ensuring the offender was held accountable for his actions.

“We want to again thank everyone involved with this case, who helped us reach the outcome we have today.”

Police continue to encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual offending to reach out to them, or other support services to ensure they are receiving the support they need.

“You can trust that Police will take all reports seriously, offer support to the victims and work to ensure the offenders are held accountable for their actions.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

