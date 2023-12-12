Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink Passengers Urged To ‘Plan Ahead’ This Holiday Season

Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 11:12 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Wellington’s public transport network is receiving the gift of much-needed track and tunnel improvements this Christmas and New Year.

Metlink passengers are encouraged to ‘Plan Ahead’ and allow extra time when travelling while the following changes are in place:

All services will operate on a reduced Christmas and New Year timetable from 23 December to 8 January.

Buses will replace all rail services on the Hutt Valley Line, Melling Line, Kāpiti Line and Johnsonville Line from 26 December to 7 January.

Buses will replace all services on the Wairarapa Line from 26 December to 14 January.

The Hataitai bus tunnel will close from 26 December to 12 January, with stop closures and detours in place for affected services.

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain asks passengers to think of the temporary service changes as short-term pain for long-term gain.

“The improvements we’re making to tunnels, stops, and stations across the region over a short three-week period will have long-term benefits for the wider network.

“We encourage passengers to expect some delays, and plan ahead using the Metlink website or app when travelling this Christmas and New Year,“ says Ms Gain.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee chair Thomas Nash says the festive season is the best time for the network to undergo maintenance and upgrades.

“Metlink and its partners are making the most of the Christmas and New Year period to complete planned projects and upgrades to infrastructure and systems,” Cr Nash says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We wish we didn’t have to have these closures over the holiday period. Ideally people could enjoy public transport on public holidays at the same level of service as a normal workday. But we have a mountain of renewal and maintenance work in front of us, so we just have to take the best opportunities we can to get stuck in and chip away.”

“Metlink is also spreading the festive joy with free fares on Christmas Day, and off-peak fares on all public holidays, making travel more affordable as people get out and enjoy everything our region has to offer.”

The planned network improvements include maintenance on the Hataitai bus tunnel, progressing the replacement of the signaling system at Wellington Railway Station, signal work for Plimmerton Station, upgrading the Fitzherbert Street-level crossing in Featherston, and renewing track inside the Māoribank tunnel.

“I want to thank all of the public transport workers who helped provide 43,800,000 trips across bus, rail and ferry services this year. I wish them and all of our passengers a Meri Kirihemete and we look forward to bringing you more services on an improved network in 2024,” adds Cr Nash.

More information about service changes and free Christmas Day fares can be found at www.metlink.org.nz/news-and-updates/news/plan-ahead-for-summer/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Skewed Media Coverage Of Gaza

Now that he’s back as Foreign Minister, maybe Winston Peters should start reading the MFAT website which is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of how Kiwis alerted the rest of the world to the genocide in Rwanda. How times have changed ...

In 2023, the government is clutching its pearls because senior Labour MP Damien O’Connor has dared suggest that Gaza’s civilian population are also victims of what amounts to genocide... More

Scoop Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact it had... More


 
 
Govt: NZ Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity

New Zealand has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, Minister Judith Collins says... More

ACT: Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission

“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson... More


Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

EDS examined the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change and oceans and fisheries policies in a recent Newsroom opinion piece. The BIMs take a deeper dive into each portfolio and set out EDS’s key asks of each Minister... More


Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 