Roads blocked, Hutt Valley, Weather Damage - Wellington

Multiple roads are blocked in Hutt Central after extensive damage by weather.

The intersections of Waterloo Road, Cornwall Street, Pretoria Street, High Street, Queens Drive and Kings Crescent are being closed.

Police have received multiple reports of trees down over roads, glass across roads, and extensive damage to roofs windows and cars.

The public are advised to avoid travel into the Central Hutt area while the area is cleared.



