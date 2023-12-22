Fatal Crash, South Road, Warea, South Taranaki

Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash on South Road, Warea, South Taranaki this morning.

The motorcycle crash was reported to Police at around 6.20am.

The southbound lane remains closed and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and the circumstances remain under investigation.

