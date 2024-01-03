Water Rescue Underway In Kariotahi, Auckland

Emergency services are at Kariotahi Beach in Auckland looking for a person who has been reported missing.

Early information is that three people were swimming together this evening when they got into difficulties.

Two made it back to shore but one has been missing for approximately an hour.

Eagle Helicopter and Westpac Rescue Helicopter are out searching, along with assistance from Coastguard and Surf Rescue.

There is no further information available at this stage.

