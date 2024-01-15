Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Roundabout To Improve Ballantyne Road And Riverbank Road Intersection In Wānaka

Monday, 15 January 2024, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will begin construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Ballantyne Road and Riverbank Road in Wānaka on Monday 22 January 2024, as part of a continuing programme of works with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi to improve safety for road users in the area.

QLDC Acting General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Simon Mason said news of the roundabout would be welcomed by many across the Upper Clutha, with the busy intersection part of a popular route for moving in and around Wānaka.

“Upgrades to this intersection are another opportunity to deliver simple but effective solutions for the safety of all road users in the Upper Clutha, and follow on from the recently completed roundabout at Aubrey Road and Anderson Road, as well as the roundabout under construction at Capell Avenue and Domain Road in Hāwea,” said Mr Mason.

In addition to improving safety at the intersection, the project will also enhance connectivity for active travel along a section of Ballantyne Road through to Wastebusters, include raised pedestrian safety tables leading into the roundabout and upgrades to stormwater management.

Work is expected to begin on Monday 22 January, allowing crews to make efficient use of an existing closure to the section of Riverbank Road between Ballantyne Road and SH6/SH84 as part of NZTA’s construction of Mt Iron Roundabout.

When the closure ends on Friday 23 February 2024, work on the Ballantyne Road and Riverbank Road roundabout will require temporary traffic management to enable crews to complete the project safely and efficiently.

Mr Mason noted lane closures were likely near the work site, and that delays using the intersection should be expected.

“We’ll do our best to keep residents and road users up to date with how they may be affected when using this route, but we’re asking for a bit of extra patience as we work to deliver a significant piece of infrastructure for the Upper Clutha,” said Mr Mason.

“Resident access to Riverbank Road between Ballantyne Road and SH6/SH84 will be maintained at all times, as will pedestrian and vehicle access through the work site.”

The new roundabout at the intersection of Ballantyne Road and Riverbank Road is expected to be completed by June 2024.

These road safety improvements are partially funded by NZTA as part of New Zealand’s national road safety strategy.

The contract for this work was awarded to Downer.

