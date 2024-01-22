Update - Homicide, Rangitikei

Attributed to Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan.

A person has been arrested in relation to the death of a man in Rangitikei District.

Police were called to an address on Makohine Lane in Ohingaiti early Sunday morning to reports a man had been shot.

He later died in Whanganui Hospital.

A 37-year-old man is charged with murder and is due in Whanganui District Court today.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death, however inquiries into the exact circumstances of what happened are ongoing.

