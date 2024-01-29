Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Funding Boost For Local Projects Supporting Seniors

Monday, 29 January 2024, 11:40 am
Press Release: Office for Seniors

Improving social connection in Porirua, expanding community transport in the Bay of Plenty and building robots in Otago are among the latest projects funded by the Age friendly Fund.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner said initiatives aimed at supporting intergenerational connection and tackling social isolation have been well represented in applications this year: “The latest round of the Age friendly Fund has seen 13 successful applications across the motu.

“The Age friendly Fund grants aims to support organisations and community groups to deliver initiatives that enable older people to live in safe, connected and accessible communities.

“Bringing different generations together ensures older people remain connected, not socially isolated and have the confidence to continue to actively participate in their community.”

The successful applicants in this funding round are:

· Kerikeri Retirement Village Ltd – Explore social inclusion of older people and assessing setting up an Age friendly network in Kerikeri.

· Harataunga Marae Trust - Develop a plan for kuia and kaumatua based on te reo me o ngā tikanga around traditional arts practices.

· Age Concern Wellington Region - Design and create a dedicated social connection space for Pasifika seniors in Eastern Porirua.

· Mangawhai Shed Inc - Engage an experienced woodturner to share their knowledge and support intergenerational activity.

· Featherston Community Centre Charitable Trust - Create connection between kaumātua and youth through sharing traditions, knowledge, skills and stories.

· Palmerston North City Council – Engage with the community to develop a common understanding of living in Palmerston North to help develop an Age friendly Plan.

· Presbyterian Support Southland - Promote inclusion and intergenerational connection and increase the contribution of care home residents through a Poi Rere initiative.

· Waka Eastern Bay - Provide affordable community transport for rural communities in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

· Upper Hutt Multicultural Council Inc - Activities, for seniors from immigrant and other emerging communities can socialise and have a voice on want they want and need, to feel safe and happy.

· Grey Power Marlborough - Digital Story telling project for Seniors. A year long project to promote older person's uptake of digital technology to record their stories in new and creative ways. Workshops and courses culminating in a public exhibition after 12 months

· The Fatimah Foundation - Establish an Age friendly Recreational Outings Program designed for socially and culturally isolated Muslim seniors in South Auckland.

· Kaikoura District Council – Assess housing and wellbeing options for older people in Kaikoura and develop an Ageing Well Strategy.

· Tūhura Otago Museum - Increase familiarity and confidence with new technology as seniors and teens work together to design and build simple robots.

The Office for Seniors Age friendly Fund grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly Fund go to: Funding for age friendly communities | Te Tari Kaumātua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)

