Small Changes To Kerbside Recycling In Tauranga

The government is standardising what can be recycled at the kerbside across New Zealand, to help make recycling consistent and reduce unnecessary waste going to landfill.

Our kerbside service is already well established here in Tauranga, so for us the only small changes are that you will no longer be able to put any lids (including lids on ice cream containers), plastic caps, or aerosol cans in your yellow-lidded kerbside bin.

Instead, these items should be placed in your red-lidded general rubbish bin.

Washed plastic containers, trays and bottles numbered 1, 2 and 5, clean paper and cardboard, and tins and cans can still go in your yellow-lidded bin.

There are no changes to our kerbside glass recycling collection.

A full list of what can also be recycled free of charge at Te Maunga Transfer Station, along with kerbside recycling tips and tricks, can be found on our website: https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/living/rubbish-and-recycling/recycling/what-can-be-recycled

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

