Update On Fatal Fire In Henderson

Thursday, 8 February 2024, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A scene examination is continuing this afternoon following a fire in Henderson where one person died overnight.

Police were called to the scene on Rathgar Road at around 12.39am.

One person was located deceased at the property, and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police and Fire and Emergency investigators have been carrying out a scene examination.

We hope to be in the position to recover the person’s body from the scene later today.

Formal identification procedures are yet to be completed and will be carried out at a later stage.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the person’s whānau after what has occurred overnight.

