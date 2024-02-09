Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Children's Day Set To Bring Crowds Of Families To Tauranga City Centre

Friday, 9 February 2024, 9:45 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Looking for a fun and free day out for the whole family? Children’s Day is back on Sunday, 3 March and the city is set to be a hive of activity with performances, face painting, arts and craft activities, superheroes and more.

Organised by Tauranga City Council, in celebration of National Children’s Day, this year’s event will include six different activity zones spanning across the waterfront, the Cargo Shed, Willow Street and He Puna Manawa. Practice your circus tricks, sit in a police car or take a sneak peek inside the Civic Precinct construction zone, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

City Development and Partnerships General Manager Gareth Wallis says our children and mokopuna are our future and Children’s Day is about bringing whānau together to celebrate and acknowledge the important contribution we all make to creating an environment where they can thrive. It’s also an opportunity to thank the community for their patience and understanding while the city transformation is underway, and to showcase how quickly some of the developments are progressing.

“The annual Children’s Day event is a huge hit with families and this year there will be even more activities across the city. It’s heart-warming to see the city centre come alive with people, which ultimately, is what all the construction and development is about – creating better places to spend time with friends and whānau, right in the heart of our city.”

Children’s Day 2024 will include six activity zones. Below is an overview of what people can expect on the day, with more details still to come. 
 

  1. Arts and Crafts Zone - Cargo Shed 
    Enjoy arts and crafts activities throughout the day, have your face painted, and say cheese in the photobooth. 
     
  2. Event Zone - The Strand 
    Get up close to emergency service vehicles, take part in a history scavenger hunt, play mini golf and meet a superhero.
     
  3. Performance Zone - The Strand 
    Listen, dance and watch local groups perform such as Fuse drumming, Rise Dance Company, cultural performances and more.
     
  4. Activity Zone - Tauranga Waterfront green space 
    Learn to juggle, test your circus skills, play a musical instrument and even perform for the crowd. 
     
  5. Construction Zone - Te Manawataki o Te Papa site off Willow Street 
    We’re opening the Te Manawataki o Te Papa construction site to the community for the first time. The construction zone is not to be missed. Details to be confirmed in the coming weeks. 
     
  6. Dinosaur Zone – He Puna Manawa, Tauranga Library 
    Meet Dinosaur Darren and Rista the Raptor Handler and get your hands on some amazing fossils, maybe even meet a baby dinosaur.
     
  • Where: The Strand, Tauranga city centre
  • When: Sunday, 3 March 2024, 10am – 3pm 
     

To keep up to date with Children’s Day and other free activities happening in our city centre head towww.mytauranga.co.nz/citycentre.

