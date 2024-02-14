Tairāwhiti Receives $23.6M For Cyclone Gabrielle Recovery

Funding of $23.6 million to help accelerate silt and woody debris removal in Tairāwhiti was announced by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell on Sunday.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says she’s very grateful for the continuous government support the region has received to recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We are thankful for the support from the Government as we work tirelessly to overcome the challenges posed by the cyclone.

“The support from the government could not have come at a better time. We are determined to make the most of this funding to help heal the region and enable commercial businesses to commence or complete the removal of silt from their properties.

“We will also be able to provide funding for more large woody debris removal which affects our communities, water ways, moana and infrastructure.

“Council has estimated that approximately $130 million was required for woody debris removal following Cyclone Gabrielle. With this funding to date, government has generously provided the region $53.47 million.” Contractors have already removed nearly 165,000 tonnes of woody debris and there is still a lot of work to do.

Commenting on the breakdown of funds, Mayor Rehette says, "Of the $23.6 million funding, $18 million is allocated for the continuation of woody debris removal."

"We will also consult with iwi on the priorities across the region to ensure effective allocation."

"$5.6 million is for applicants of the Tairāwhiti Sediment and Debris Fund which was oversubscribed last year, allowing these applicants to receive the support they need."

Acknowledging that the funding may not cover all aspects of our recovery efforts, Mayor Rehette added, "While this funding won't cover everything, it will go a long way in helping us to build back a stronger Tairāwhiti.”

