Arrests Following Aggravated Robberies, Cambridge

Sergeant Benjamin Joll:

Police have made three arrests in relation to the aggravated robberies of two Cambridge service stations, one on 2 February and one on 7 February.

During the second incident, a staff member was injured by one of the offenders.

Two 17-year-old youths from Hamilton have appeared in Hamilton Youth Court in relation to the incidents, and an 18-year-old man from Cambridge has appeared in the Hamilton District Court in relation to the incidents.

“We consider these incidents to be priority cases and treat them with urgency due to community safety. We are pleased with this result as it shows the hard work detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch have done alongside Cambridge Police staff.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

