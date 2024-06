Serious Crash, Manawatu - Central

Emergency services are responding to a crash at the intersection of Cameron Line and Waughs Road, Aorangi reported around 12:20pm.

Involving a car and motorcyclist, the motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The road is blocked and diversions remain in place at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible.

