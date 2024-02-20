Men Against Sexual Violence (MASSIVE) Holds Its Very First Community Wellness Event This Weekend In Kaikohe
Their goal is to address and begin healing the underlying trauma in the community caused by sexual violence.
This may be the first time that a community has come together in such an open manner to address one of the key social problems undermining the health and well-being of the people of New Zealand. The Ministry of Justice recently estimated that more than one in five (23%) New Zealand adults experience sexual assault in their lifetime. The Ministry of Justice also reported that almost one in three Māori adults (30%) experienced sexual assault during their lifetime.
“That’s a whole lot of pain
and trauma in our community” says MASSIVE spokesperson
Mike Shaw “and unless we have the courage to address this,
the pain will continue and manifest in all kinds of
destructive behaviours if we do not address the root
cause.”
Research strongly demonstrates
that physical and mental health problems resulting from
sexual abuse and rape can be significant. Untreated impacts
of abuse in childhood can continue to impact on survivors as
adults in the form of depression, anxiety, impaired
interpersonal relationships, parenting difficulties, eating
difficulties, and/or drug and alcohol misuse to cope with
strong feelings.
The planned event will be
family friendly and easily accessible. There will be free
mini hot rod rides for the kids, mega slide, merry go round,
bouncy castles and lots of kai stalls to buy food from.
Along with the fun vibe will be pop-ups from various
agencies where people can gain access to information about
where to get help, if they or someone they know has
experienced sexual harm. In the main tent will be a schedule
of presenters.
“It’s all about
empowering our community” says Mike Shaw. “We are going
to look at some nitty gritty topics like; how to keep your
kids safe, how to spot a groomer, what to do if you suspect
something is going on, what’s the process for making a
disclosure, where to go for help and support and things like
that. And at the same time if it gets too heavy you can duck
out, grab a bite to eat and check on your kids on the merry
go round. Then come back in and listen some
more.”
The speakers will range from
regular mums and dads, former gang members, kaumatua, right
through to one of the country’s most recognisable police
officers responsible for investigating sexual assaults and
child exploitation.
MASSIVE has been around since 2014, quietly educating men. Mike says, “It’s the first time we have tried something like this. We’ve got no funding. Real grass roots. I think the community is ready for it. We hope the healing will start flow and then maybe we can take the concept to other Northland towns and then the whole country.”
The event begins on Saturday at 10:00 am and runs through to 4:00 pm and finishes on Sunday morning with an interdenominational church service organised by the Community Chaplain.