Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Votes To Adopt Revenue And Financing Policy

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council on Wednesday voted to adopt several changes to its Revenue and Financing Policy and Rates Remission policies. The changes were publicly consulted on from 1 December to 28 January and drew 541 written and 11 verbal submissions. The changes came from a thorough review of the policies.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby, says the Revenue and Financing Policy has had several amendments, but hasn’t had a full review for a very long time. In 2021, the Council announced its intention to consult on and then review changes to the policy before its next long-term plan in 2024.

“We’ve really appreciated all the feedback and engagement from the community around the consultation on the policies because we know how complex the issues around rates can be.”

“Uppermost in Council’s mind while making decisions about the changes to the policies was a fair and equitable way to split up the rates. Council did a thorough analysis and turned over every rock and has found that this new policy benefits a variety of ratepayers including those in lower socio-economic areas.”

“It’s important to note that these changes won’t increase the total rates, fees and charges collected.”

The changes include:

  • Moving from land value (LV) to capital value (CV) for the general rate
  • How the Regional Economic Development rate is allocated
  • Rating for flood protection and drainage schemes
  • Rating for passenger transport
  • Freshwater Science changes, including a new targeted rate
  • Simplifying biodiversity and biosecurity rates (while retaining the sustainable land management rate)
  • Improvements and additions to the rates remission and postponement policies
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.


Chair Ormsby added: “Changing from LV to CV for the general rate does not by itself mean that you will pay more. It depends on your ratio of CV to LV. For example, properties with low land values but improvement values lower than the average will see an overall decrease.”

Other councils in Hawke’s Bay that rate on CV are the Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa district councils.

Chair Ormsby also considers it unlikely that a CV-based rating system will lead to a shortage of affordable housing.

“There are many factors that influence development and Regional Council rates, particularly on affordable housing, are very low (compared to district council rates) so they’re unlikely to be a key driver in anyone’s decision to build affordable housing.”

On balance, the Council considers that CV is more equitable and fairer because it considers the land and improvement value and recognises the environmental effect of both. CV also represents a better reflection of people’s gross wealth. Council is required to recover the costs of its activities based on a number of principles including taxation.

To find out more about the consultation and submissions, go to www.consultations.nz/hbrc/revenue-and-financing-policy

Find out more

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Joining AUKUS Pillar Two


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 