Final Touches Being Put On Popular Crown Park Project

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 10:05 am
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Taupō’s Crown Park Cycle Skills and Pump Track has proven to be a popular community asset and now the final pieces of the puzzle are going in.

Since mid-February, Taupō District Council has been installing seating, rubbish and recycling bins, and in March a shade sail will be installed to help make it a truly family-friendly environment. In April, a water fountain will be installed as well.

The sealed pump track, opened in May 2023 thanks to the generosity of a local Taupō whānau and community-minded businesses, complements the council-funded kids’ cycle skills track with its working traffic lights, give way signs and realistically-painted intersections.

Taupō District Council transport coordinator Amy Fowler says everyone involved in the project has taken great pleasure in seeing local tamariki out enjoying it.

“These seats and bins have been asked for by the community and will make it an even better place for budding cyclists to go and develop their skills,” she says.

“It all starts here. This area is where young cyclists can develop the skills which will not only keep them safe but will help develop a love for cycling and being active.”

Unfortunately, some of this work has been delayed by vandalism including smashed traffic lights, stolen signs, and the electronics for the misting tunnel being ripped out.

“It’s a real shame that a few people choose to try and ruin a space like this for everyone else. The repairs and delays come at a cost for council, and ultimately ratepayers.”

For more information on cycling in the Taupō District, including upcoming courses, head to www.taupo.govt.nz/roadsafety.

