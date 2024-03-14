Man Taken Into Custody Following Alleged Stabbing In Papamoa

A man has been taken into custody by Police following an alleged stabbing in

Papamoa this afternoon.

Emergency services responded after a man arrived at a Papamoa medical centre

with serious injuries at 2.30pm today.

The man was transported to Tauranga Hospital, where he is in a serious but

stable condition.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and no charges have been laid at this

time.

Papamoa residents can expect to see a continued Police presence in the

Papamoa Beach Road area, where the alleged stabbing is believed to have

occurred.

