Information And CCTV Sought For Missing Dunedin Man

Police continuing to search for a missing 44-year-old Dunedin man are appealing for information from the public.

Jon was last seen on Tuesday 12 March in Dalmore, and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

As the Police Search and Rescue operation intensifies for Jon, a further appeal for sightings or CCTV footage, is being made.

“We are very eager to gather any CCTV footage from properties in the North Road area around Chingford Park on Tuesday 12 March,” says Operation Controller Sergeant Nathan White.

“This could inform us of Jon’s initial direction of travel and help us further refine our search area. Jon was wearing brown shorts and a charcoal hoodie.

“We are also interested in sightings and footage from this area of a white Nissan Bluebird, registration JMP411.”

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or has CCTV footage are urged to contact Police on 111 and quote file number 240317/7508.

