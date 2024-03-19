Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland Transport Welcomes First Double Decker Electric Bus

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Mission Electric progresses as Auckland Transport (AT) today welcomed the first double decker electric bus to the Auckland bus fleet.

Auckland's first electric double decker bus

Mayor of Auckland, Wayne Brown, joined AT’s Chief Executive Dean Kimpton and Kinetic's Managing Director for New Zealand, Calum Haslop, for a test drive of the new bus in Māngere, at bus operator Kinetic’s south depot.

Mayor Wayne Brown behind the wheel

Auckland now has 138 zero-emission buses in the fleet, making it the largest number for a New Zealand city and in the top two for the whole of Australasia.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson behind the wheel

Edward Wright, AT’s Infrastructure and Fleet Specification Manager, says it’s exciting to witness the launch of the very first electric double decker.

“We are sure our customers will love the experience of travelling on the quieter and smoother bus too. It will primarily service Mt Eden Road, Great North Road and Dominion Road routes. This will be a great opportunity for Kinetic (the bus operator) to test how an electric double decker performs in Auckland conditions.”

Auckland Transport undertakes a regular greenhouse gas emissions inventory to track its progress towards reducing its emissions footprint.

AT Chief Executive Dean Kimpton behind the wheel

The inventory undertaken for financial year 2021-2022 highlighted that the bus fleet is responsible for 79 per cent of the organisation’s emissions, emitting 75,530 tonnes of COe.

“This emphasises how critical delivering a fully zero-emission bus fleet is for Auckland Transport,” Mr Wright says.

An average double decker diesel bus in the fleet in Auckland consumes 29,485 litres of diesel in a year, which works out to 79,020 Kgs of CO2 emissions.

The introduction of this electric double decker will reduce carbon emissions, on a one for one basis, of 79 tonnes per year.

Kinetic’s Managing Director for New Zealand, Calum Haslop, says the company has brought this new double decker electric bus to Auckland to test its abilities across the multiple routes Kinetic operates.

"The bus has already undergone extensive off-road testing, where its safety systems were checked under load and speed, but now it's time to test the bus where it really counts, on the city's busy bus routes.

"Of special importance is that the drivers who will be assigned to operating it have also undergone specialist training, which encompasses not only the size of the vehicle, but also its operation as an electric bus," Mr Haslop says.

L-R - Kinetic Managing Director Calum Haslop, Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson, AT Chief Executive Dean Kimpton, Mayor Wayne Brown, Cr Christine Fletcher, Cr Richard Hills

Brought to you by Mission Electric – It’s our mission to create a transport future for Auckland that is cleaner, quieter, and more comfortable for all.

