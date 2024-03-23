Serious Crash, Arapuni Road, Arapuni - Bay of Plenty

Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on Arapuni Road, near Powerhouse Road, Arapuni, South Waikato.

The crash was reported around 4pm.

It appears two people are in a moderate to serious condition, and a helicopter is enroute.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked while emergency services respond, and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

