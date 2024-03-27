Homicide, Rototuna, Hamilton

One person has been taken into custody and a homicide investigation has been launched after police were called to a Rototuna residential address around 2am this morning.

The address has been cordoned and a scene examination is being conducted.

Police are speaking with those involved and are offering support to the victim’s family.

Charges are being considered, and the community will continue see a significant Police presence in the area while enquiries are conducted to establish what has occurred.

Police urge anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries to contact us via 105, referencing event number P058231079.

