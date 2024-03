Road Closure: State Highway 8, Pukaki - Canterbury

Police are responding to a serious crash that has closed State Highway 8 at Pukaki.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash about 1.30pm. Tekapo-Twizel Road is closed between Hayman Road and Tekapo-Canal Road.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or expect delays.

