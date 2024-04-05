Consultation Opens For Kaipara District Council Long Term Plan 2024 – 2027

04 April

Kaipara District Council elected members adopted the Long Term Plan 2024 – 2027 consultation document in the council meeting on Wednesday, kickstarting the feedback period opening today.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson says the proposals outlined in the consultation document and source documents reflect a focus on recovery and resilience, and the challenging environment the council is working in.

“When we first commenced the long term plan preparations, we did not foresee the severe weather events. This caused major damage to roading and other infrastructure, saddling us with millions in recovery costs. Combined with huge pressure from compounding inflation and interest rates means we have more work to do and less money to do it with.”

The proposed average rates increase in the first year of the Long Term Plan is 15.1% after growth, reducing in the later years (8.4% average after growth in the second year and 3.4% average after growth in the final year).

“We’re conscious that the proposed rate increase for the first year of this LTP is considerable, and affects everyone. This is a starting point. I’m confident that through the consultation process we may find further ways to get the rates increase down and I look forward to hearing from people what their ideas are. All the way up to adoption of the Long Term Plan (scheduled for late July), we will continue to investigate ways we can make further inroads to reduce costs.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As part of the consultation, Kaipara District Council is seeking feedback on a number of topics for the Long Term Plan 2024 – 2027. These include ideas from the community for the future-thinking projects of the Dargaville and Mangawhai community hubs, and the newly named Urlich Park (Moir Street reserve) in Mangawhai. Council is also considering changing the way it rates for parks and libraries across the district. All topics can be found in the consultation document.

Council is also seeking feedback on a number of financial policies during this time. To read the consultation document, any of the financial policies or other source documents out for consultation go to www.kaipara.govt.nz/ltp

“Get involved and tell us what you think about any part of the plans we have. Speak up for Kaipara and let’s shape our future together,” says Mayor Jepson.

Elected members and staff will be out and about across the district during the consultation period, with the first one at Dargaville Community Market this weekend (Saturday 6 April). A full list of all the engagement events can be found at www.kaipara.govt.nz/ltp

Physical copies of the consultation document are available at both the Dargaville and Mangawhai Kaipara District Council office, and libraries across the district. You can also view a physical copy of the source documents at both offices. Consultation closes Saturday 4 May.

About the Kaipara District Council’s Long Term Plan for 2024 – 2027

A shortened Long Term Plan with a focus on recovery was approved by Kaipara District Council in September 2023. The decision follows a severe weather emergency recovery order offered by central Government. The order suspends the statutory requirement to produce a ten year audited long-term plan for eight councils severely affected by this year’s weather events. Instead, eight councils, including Kaipara District Council are able to adopt a three-year, unaudited plan with a focus on recovery. Read more about the decision in our media release (September 2023).

© Scoop Media

