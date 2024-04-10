Further Arrest In Relation To Hori Gage Homicide

Detective Senior Sergeant David Thompson:

Police have today arrested a 31-year-old in relation to the murder of Hori Gage in August 2023.

The man has been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody.

Today’s arrest follows an extensive investigation by Palmerston North Police, with several people already before the Court in relation to events around Hori’s death.

Police would like to thank the members of our community who did the right thing by Hori and his whānau, and provided us with information to assist our investigation.

