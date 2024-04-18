Mediterranean Fanworm Found In Marina

Mediterranean fanworm (Image Supplied)

Mediterranean fanworm has been found on the Waikawa Marina infrastructure and seabed.

The four large fanworm (Sabella spallanzanii), between 150mm and 400mm, were discovered during Marlborough District Council’s regular autumn surveilliance and have been removed and destroyed.

The invasive species poses a threat to the Marlborough Sounds due to its ability to form dense colonies that compete with other marine life.

Council is currently undertaking more dive surveillance work to find the extent of the incursion and eDNA sampling was recently completed with no detections.

Mediterranean fanworm, native to the Mediterranean and Atlantic coast of Europe, was first discovered in Marlborough in 2014 on a boat hull.

It is commonly transferred by attaching itself to hulls, and Marlborough Sounds Marinas are proactive in monitoring this by insisting any vessels coming in from high-risk areas are routinely checked in compliance with marina rules https://marlboroughmarinas.co.nz/biosecurity/

Large cargo vessels and cruise ships are screened at the border to ensure biofouling is being managed with clearance given by Ministry of Primary industries for a vessel to enter New Zealand waters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mediterranean fanworm was first detected in New Zealand in 2008 and is already well established in a number of New Zealand harbours especially in warmer North Island waters.

It is very difficult and expensive to remove and can compete with mussels for food, Council’s Senior Biosecurity Officer Liam Falconer said.

“It’s already well established in Auckland, the upper North Island and Lyttleton,” Liam said. “Fanworm can take hold quickly, if anyone suspects they have seen it, they should contact Council’s Biosecurity team immediately.

“Our extensive surveillance programme has indicated we don’t have any established populations in Marlborough and the long-term goal is to keep it that way. It is an offence to knowingly bring Mediterranean fanworm into Marlborough.”

For more information go to: https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/45Fz910

© Scoop Media

