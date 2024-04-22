Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Buses To Replace Trains On Anzac Day And The Following Weekend

Monday, 22 April 2024, 10:16 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Buses will replace all Metlink train services on Anzac Day, 25 April, and the weekend that follows, 27-28 April, due to planned maintenance.

Trains will operate as usual on Friday 26 April on all lines except the Wairarapa Line. For Wairarapa passengers, buses replace trains from 25-28 April.

The planned maintenance is part of a wider renewal schedule across the rail network. In the Wairarapa, the four-day closure will enable KiwiRail to complete work on the pedestrian section of the Fitzherbert Street level crossing and continue work inside the 8.8km Remutaka tunnel.

For more information, visit: Buses replacing trains » Metlink

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 