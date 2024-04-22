Buses To Replace Trains On Anzac Day And The Following Weekend

Buses will replace all Metlink train services on Anzac Day, 25 April, and the weekend that follows, 27-28 April, due to planned maintenance.

Trains will operate as usual on Friday 26 April on all lines except the Wairarapa Line. For Wairarapa passengers, buses replace trains from 25-28 April.

The planned maintenance is part of a wider renewal schedule across the rail network. In the Wairarapa, the four-day closure will enable KiwiRail to complete work on the pedestrian section of the Fitzherbert Street level crossing and continue work inside the 8.8km Remutaka tunnel.

For more information, visit: Buses replacing trains » Metlink

