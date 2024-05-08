Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Criminologist Attacks Government’s “Megaprison” Announcement

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 4:31 pm
Press Release: People Against Prisons Aotearoa

University of Auckland criminology lecturer Emmy Rākete says the Government’s announcement of $1.9 billion for prison construction will do more harm than good. The academic, who is also the press spokesperson for People Against Prisons Aotearoa, says the move will only entrench a failing system.

“The Government is proposing we build an American-style megaprison in New Zealand. This prison would be twice as large as our current largest prison, which is already so huge it’s unmanageable. New Zealand doesn’t need and can’t support megaprisons like this.”

“Corrections is already unable to staff prisons at its current size, because we are just imprisoning too many people. The solution is not bigger prisons, but a smaller imprisoned population. We have to invest in transitional housing, in-community rehabilitation, benefits, housing, and jobs - these are what actually make society safer.”

“The American-style megaprison the Government wants to dump on Waikato would tear almost 2,000 people away from their families and lock them in concrete cells. These are conditions in which people cannot be rehabilitated. The Waikeria Megaprison is an insane idea that would never work, which would waste money, and which would hurt people.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from People Against Prisons Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 