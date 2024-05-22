Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Relation To The Death Of Daniel Hawkins

Attribute to Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves

Police acknowledge the sentencing of Motu Smith to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 14 years, 6 months in the High Court at Christchurch today, for the murder of Daniel Hawkins and serious assault on two other men on 24 April 2021 in Sydenham.

I would like to thank the members of our community who provided valuable information and support throughout this investigation and trial.

I would also like to thank all the investigation team for their professionalism and tireless work on this case to bring this matter to successful conclusion.

Lastly I would like to acknowledge the aroha and strength shown by Danny's whanau and loved ones over the last three years. I hope today’s outcome brings some measure of peace for them, knowing that the person responsible has been held to account.

