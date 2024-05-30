Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Additional Police Deployed In Hawke's Bay Ahead Of Gang Tangi

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 1:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore:

Police are aware of the death of a well-known Central Hawke’s Bay gang member and we’re in contact with his whānau around plans for tangi to begin in the coming days.

Additional Police will be in Hawke’s Bay to ensure the safety of the community and to monitor traffic movement.

Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending will not be tolerated. Any such behaviour will be met with enforcement action, whether at the time or after the fact.

Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe. If you witness unlawful behaviour please contact Police on 111 if there is immediate danger, or 105 after the fact.

Please quote the file number (240514/0870).

