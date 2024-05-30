Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Flood Protection Co-funding Applauded By Greater Wellington

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Government co-funding of 16 flood protection projects in the Wellington Region has been welcomed by Greater Wellington.

The co-funding was announced today in Budget 2024, along with co-funding for 26 other flood protection projects bid for by Te Uru Kahika – the collective of New Zealand’s 16 regional and unitary councils.

Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter says the co-funding from Kānoa, MBIE’s Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, will speed-up work on the region’s flood defences.

“We’re delighted the government has returned to co-investing in projects that protect lives, homes, schools and other vital infrastructure from flooding - New Zealand’s number one natural hazard,” Cr Ponter says.

“We look forward to applying lessons learned from cyclones Gabrielle and Hale and working with Kānoa to build resilient communities. Other projects in our region would also benefit from co-funding, which we hope to see in future budgets.”

Greater Wellington’s principal flood and resilience advisor, Graeme Campbell, says the timeline for completing the 16 flood protection projects can now be accelerated.

“When completed, these projects will significantly enhance protection for community and state assets across our region, including homes, businesses, local roads, state highways and infrastructure worth billions,” Mr Campbell says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of affected residents while we complete these vital projects,” Mr Campbell says.

The 16 projects in the Wellington Region receiving co-funding from Budget 2024 are:

  • Awaroa Floodway Spill-over Sill,
  • South Wairarapa Flood Gates - Fish Passage Upgrades,
  • South Wairarapa Fullers Bend Protection,
  • Greytown Homebush Wastewater Treatment Plant Resilience Works,
  • Hood Aerodrome Masterton Waingawa River Flood Protection,
  • Masterton Water Supply Protection Project,
  • Otaki Cliffs River Bank Protection,
  • Pukio East Stopbank Upgrade,
  • South Wairarapa River Rd Masterton Flood Protection Upgrade -Stage 2,
  • River Rd Masterton Flood Protection Upgrade - Stage 3,
  • South Masterton Stopbank Upgrade,
  • Tawaha Floodway Spill-over Sill,
  • South Wairarapa Upper Ruamahanga Buffer Establishment,
  • Waipoua Industrial Site - Akura Road Edge Protection Programme,
  • Waipoua SH2 Left Bank Protection Upgrade,
  • Whakawhiriwhiri Stream - Project Rescope.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 