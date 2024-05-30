Flood Protection Co-funding Applauded By Greater Wellington

Government co-funding of 16 flood protection projects in the Wellington Region has been welcomed by Greater Wellington.

The co-funding was announced today in Budget 2024, along with co-funding for 26 other flood protection projects bid for by Te Uru Kahika – the collective of New Zealand’s 16 regional and unitary councils.

Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter says the co-funding from Kānoa, MBIE’s Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, will speed-up work on the region’s flood defences.

“We’re delighted the government has returned to co-investing in projects that protect lives, homes, schools and other vital infrastructure from flooding - New Zealand’s number one natural hazard,” Cr Ponter says.

“We look forward to applying lessons learned from cyclones Gabrielle and Hale and working with Kānoa to build resilient communities. Other projects in our region would also benefit from co-funding, which we hope to see in future budgets.”

Greater Wellington’s principal flood and resilience advisor, Graeme Campbell, says the timeline for completing the 16 flood protection projects can now be accelerated.

“When completed, these projects will significantly enhance protection for community and state assets across our region, including homes, businesses, local roads, state highways and infrastructure worth billions,” Mr Campbell says.

“We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of affected residents while we complete these vital projects,” Mr Campbell says.

The 16 projects in the Wellington Region receiving co-funding from Budget 2024 are:

Awaroa Floodway Spill-over Sill,

South Wairarapa Flood Gates - Fish Passage Upgrades,

South Wairarapa Fullers Bend Protection,

Greytown Homebush Wastewater Treatment Plant Resilience Works,

Hood Aerodrome Masterton Waingawa River Flood Protection,

Masterton Water Supply Protection Project,

Otaki Cliffs River Bank Protection,

Pukio East Stopbank Upgrade,

South Wairarapa River Rd Masterton Flood Protection Upgrade -Stage 2,

River Rd Masterton Flood Protection Upgrade - Stage 3,

South Masterton Stopbank Upgrade,

Tawaha Floodway Spill-over Sill,

South Wairarapa Upper Ruamahanga Buffer Establishment,

Waipoua Industrial Site - Akura Road Edge Protection Programme,

Waipoua SH2 Left Bank Protection Upgrade,

Whakawhiriwhiri Stream - Project Rescope.

