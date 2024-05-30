Government Will Lock 20,000 More Children In Poverty With Budget Policies

The government has chosen tax cuts for landlords over unlocking children from hardship with this year’s Budget, and are putting an estimated 20,000 more children into poverty within three years, according to the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG).

"The government is excluding children doing it toughest from all cost-of-living crisis relief," said CPAG spokesperson Alan Johnson.

Analysis of treasury forecasts show this policy package will increase child poverty and is set to lock an additional estimated 20,000 children into poverty in the next three years. ( BHC50 moving line)

"Children in benefit recipient families have been left out of the Budget, with casual disregard," Alan Johnson said.

"The government has put up a policy package knowing it will increase child poverty in Aotearoa."

In addition, CPAG is concerned that the government’s disability services budget is set to reduce by almost 30 percent in 2025.

"CPAG are concerned this future reduction in spend will lead to disabled people and their whānau having less of a say over how they live their lives," CPAG disability spokesperson Colleen Brown.

Current statistics show that 1 in 8 children in New Zealand live in poverty, but the number is 1 in 4 for children with a disability or a disabled family member.

"The cost of living crisis means too many Kiwi children and their families are kept in a daily struggle to make ends meet, unable to think about a different future," said CPAG economics spokesperson Assoc Prof Mike O’Brien.

"A strong commitment to reduce child poverty is needed now more than ever. It is hard to break free from the restrictions our economy places on people when the government gives up on helping them."

