Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Budget Funding An Opportunity To Change The Lives Of Intellectually Disabled New Zealanders

Friday, 31 May 2024, 1:45 pm
Press Release: IHC New Zealand

IHC says the extra $1.1 billion over five years that the government has allocated to Whaikaha in the Budget must be used to make a real difference to the lives of intellectually disabled people.

Director of Advocacy Tania Thomas says targeted support is critical for the pressing needs of this community which has the worst outcomes of all New Zealanders.

“The life expectancy for intellectually disabled individuals is significantly lower than for the general population, up to 20 years lower than the rest of the population.

“Intellectually disabled people overwhelmingly live in more deprived areas, achieve fewer qualifications, don’t travel overseas, have poor health outcomes, experience more poverty, violence and crime, have low internet access and have extremely low levels of employment.

“It is crucial for the government to address these disparities with targeted investments in healthcare, education, employment support, and social services.

“Without such measures, intellectually disabled individuals will continue to face a cycle of disadvantage, deprivation and discrimination.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from IHC New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 