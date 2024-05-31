Budget Funding An Opportunity To Change The Lives Of Intellectually Disabled New Zealanders

IHC says the extra $1.1 billion over five years that the government has allocated to Whaikaha in the Budget must be used to make a real difference to the lives of intellectually disabled people.

Director of Advocacy Tania Thomas says targeted support is critical for the pressing needs of this community which has the worst outcomes of all New Zealanders.

“The life expectancy for intellectually disabled individuals is significantly lower than for the general population, up to 20 years lower than the rest of the population.

“Intellectually disabled people overwhelmingly live in more deprived areas, achieve fewer qualifications, don’t travel overseas, have poor health outcomes, experience more poverty, violence and crime, have low internet access and have extremely low levels of employment.

“It is crucial for the government to address these disparities with targeted investments in healthcare, education, employment support, and social services.

“Without such measures, intellectually disabled individuals will continue to face a cycle of disadvantage, deprivation and discrimination.

