Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Budget Funding For Tugboat Study Welcomed By Councils

Friday, 31 May 2024, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Funding for a feasibility study into acquiring an ocean-going tugboat has been welcomed by Greater Wellington and Marlborough District Council.

Budget 2024 allocates $600,000 for the study, following the recent breakdowns of a Cook Strait ferry and a container ship in central New Zealand waters.

Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter and Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor say they are pleased the government will assess the potential of an ocean-going tugboat to prevent disaster.

“Loss of life or an oil spill could be avoided. Major maritime rescue missions could be mounted with a tug designed to salvage large vessels adrift on the open sea,” Cr Ponter says.

“With replacements for the Cook Strait ferries not on the horizon, and more service being pressed from the aged ferry fleet – we can no longer rely on luck to stave off disaster.”

Mayor Taylor says an ocean-going tugboat could be used for more than emergencies.

“A vessel with the power and range to mount rescue missions in New Zealand waters could be put to good use when not needed in a crisis,” Mayor Taylor says.

“The study needs to scope the wider utility of ocean-going tugs as well as their ability to save stricken ferries.

“It’s heartening when maritime safety advice from the two councils who oversee one of the world’s most beautiful, yet treacherous shipping channels is heard.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 