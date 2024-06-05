Mayor Lewers Congratulates Predecessor On King’s Birthday Honours

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers has congratulated Jim Boult on being appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list for services to local government, tourism and the community.

“Jim was my immediate predecessor and served our community as Mayor for two terms. Throughout those six years he was a tireless advocate for the district, especially when steering us all – notably our migrant community – through the pandemic with authority, empathy and unwavering energy,” said Mayor Lewers.

“Whilst that unexpected crisis management may well be his biggest achievement in this role, we should also remember his foresight in setting up the Mayoral Housing Affordability Taskforce in 2017.”

“He lobbied central government for a visitor levy or ‘bed tax’ to address the challenges of infrastructure investment in our district where ratepayers are heavily outnumbered by visitors. It’s testament to his vision that 81% of nearly 10,000 voters in 2019’s local referendum supported the concept which would most likely have occurred but for the effects of the pandemic.”

“Jim’s ongoing commitment to so many great causes and charities, and to our local community, is a reflection of his passion and dedication to making this a great place to live. I certainly appreciated my time with him as a Councillor and wish him huge congratulations on this latest recognition of his service.”

The official citation for Jim Boult is as follows:

BOULT, Mr James (Jim), ONZM

For services to local government, tourism and the community

Mr Jim Boult has led and advocated across a range of roles and organisations in the Queenstown Lakes District and nationally for 40 years and was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2015.

Mr Boult was elected as Mayor of Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) in 2016 and re-elected in 2019. He has led a series of projects to bolster the district, including an initiative to provide affordable homes, creation of a Bed Tax as a solution to the infrastructural requirements of supporting more than three million visitors to Queenstown and Wanaka per annum, the $2 bus transport scheme, implementation of a government working party for Freedom Camping, and other key infrastructure and transport changes. During the COVID-19 pandemic he led implementation of funding and support for migrants in the QLDC area who found themselves without homes or work, establishment of the Queenstown Greater Needs fund for the medical needs of migrants, the Economic Recovery and District Diversification taskforces, and worked with central government on initiating shovel-ready projects and establishing the Major Events fund. He chaired the Otago Lifelines Programme for natural disaster readiness and the Metro Mayors section of local government. Mr Boult is Patron of the Child Cancer Foundation, Whakatipu Wildlife Trust, Whakatipu Rowing Club, and continues as Chair of the Canterbury Museum Working Party.

