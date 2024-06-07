Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Update: Missing Person, Wellington

Friday, 7 June 2024, 5:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd, Area Investigations Manager:

The search for missing Wellington man Niko Dominic is set to continue through this weekend.

Mr Dominic has been missing since Wednesday 29 May.

We are becoming more concerned as time passes with no contact from him, but remain hopeful that we will locate Mr Dominic.

Police continue to work with and offer support to his family, who are extremely worried for his wellbeing.

We continue to ask the public for any sightings of Mr Dominic and information that can assist us in the search for him, especially any CCTV or dashcam footage from anyone in the Eastbourne area on Wednesday 29 May.

He was last seen wearing a black Raider’s cap, a grey Nike hoodie with a logo on the upper left chest, black trackpants, as well as red, white and grey Nike Air Max shoes.

If you have any information that can assist Police, or have seen Mr Dominic, please call Police on 105 and reference file number 240529/4406.

