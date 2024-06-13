Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Run Of Unsettled Weather

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 1:58 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thu 13 - Mon 17 June

A band of rain is moving onto New Zealand today (Thursday) and MetService has issued Heavy Rain Warnings / Watches around the country and Severe Thunderstorm Watches for Northland and Auckland. This kicks off what looks like a run of generally unsettled weather through into next week.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris states: “With the band of rain moving onto the upper North Island today our Severe Weather team decided there was enough potential for downpours to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Northland and Auckland. There are also Heavy Rain Watches in force.”

It's important to note that any downpours associated with the Severe Thunderstorm Watch would be in addition to the widespread rainfall accumulations in the Heavy Rain Watch. As a result, small pockets around Northland and Auckland where downpours occur could experience localised impacts such as flooding and slips.

Bay of Plenty and Tasman are the two regions where widespread rain accumulations look to reach our Heavy Rain Warning criteria so are covered by Orange Warnings.

Other parts of the country are under Heavy Rain Watch between today and tomorrow as the rain moves in from the northwest. The upper half of the North Island is covered with moderate risk of thunderstorms embedded in the band of rain.

By Saturday morning most of the rain will have cleared across the country but showers look to pepper the western coasts of both the North and South Islands with Sunday likely to bring much of the same.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“After a damp day on Friday, there might even be some afternoon sunshine around Mystery Creek on Saturday for those attending Fieldays,” Ferris says.

While higher parts of the South Island will see some snow during this unsettled period of weather it’s unlikely to be the dump of snow to really kick off the season for the skifields.

As we move past the weekend it looks like more rain is due from the northwest thanks to a large, stagnant, low pressure system which is forecast to park itself in the Tasman Sea over the weekend and hang around into next week. This looks to be the main player in our weather next week and could even bring some rain to the dry areas of the eastern South Island.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 