SAFE Condemns The Export Of Over 80 Greyhounds For Racing

An Australian greyhound racing news outlet has reported 80 New Zealand greyhounds were sent to Australia this week despite the Racing Minister Winston Peters directive that dogs should not be exported overseas for racing purposes in the lead up to the 2026 ban.

It was reported that a specially chartered flight containing 80 greyhounds arrived in Queensland from New Zealand on Wednesday night.

SAFE Head of Campaigns Jessica Chambers says this highlights the need for swift government intervention and clear direction.

"This matter requires the immediate attention of the Racing Minister, to ensure no more dogs are sent overseas and denied their legal right to freedom from racing".

During the announcement of the ban on December 10, Racing Minister Winston Peters revealed legislation would be passed under urgency to prevent any unnecessary killing of racing dogs as the result of the announcement. The Minister also specified that homes must be found for the dogs and that they would not be sent to race overseas.

About SAFE:

SAFE is Aotearoa’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're creating a future that ensures the rights of animals are respected. Our core work empowers society to make kinder choices for ourselves, animals and our planet.

Notes:

- During the December 10 announcement of the ban, Racing Minister Winston Peters said "they will be re-homed, not re-race tracked''.

- The dogs are reported to belong to New Zealanders Steve Evans and his son Riley who own the training team Goldstar Racing. The article states they planned the move as soon as the ban was announced.

- The ministerial advisory committee formed to oversee the closure of the industry was due to release an interim report on 30 April, however it has been delayed until 30 May 2025. The report will include advice on the legislative, regulatory or operational changes required to implement closure of the industry, an operational transition plan and a timeline for the closure. This report is intended to inform the content of the second Bill.

- Since Racing Minister announced a ban on greyhound racing on December 10, 2024, 244 dogs have suffered injuries requiring a standdown period, 50 dogs have suffered broken bones, and 6 dogs have died.

- Since the racing season began on August 1, 2024, 587 dogs have suffered injuries requiring a standdown period, 91 dogs have suffered broken bones, and 11 dogs have died.

