Serious Crash, Cambridge - Waikato

Police are responding to a serious crash at the Victoria Street and Queen Street roundabout in Cambridge.

The crash was reported just before 1pm.

One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The road is closed and is expected to be for some time while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

