Traffic Light Installation Signals Final Phase Of Maunganui Road Safety Improvements

Construction is underway on the final portion of the Maunganui Road upgrade with works continuing to improve intersections, access to public transport, and safety for all road users between Central Parade and Tui Street.

The planned works follow the successful activation of traffic signals at the Tweed Street intersection, and new signalised pedestrian crossings and a shared path to safely access the Destination Skatepark.

Council’s Service Transformation Lead James Jacobs says the final portion of works will build on these improvements to create a safer environment for everyone who travels in and around the area.

“We have this amazing recently completed world class skatepark in our backyard and it’s already proving very popular with people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Now we’re extending the new shared path to a new crossing near Dee Street, making it safer and easier to get to the skatepark, to utilise public transport, and to move around Mount Maunganui by bike, on foot, or on your skateboard.”

Other elements of the last portion of this once in a generation upgrade include better bus stops and shelters, a new roundabout to improve access to and from Kupe Avenue, and the closure of the Heath Street intersection.

Central Parade businesses and car parks remain open during construction and Heath Street is still accessible via the Central Parade carpark entrance or the adjacent side roads.

The road designs were shared at community open days, and workshops with businesses, Mount Maunganui College, and the Returned Services Association, and the feedback has been largely supportive of the upgrades, providing some valuable local insight.

“People were aware of the safety issues along this stretch of Maunganui Road and were keen to see the area made safer for everyone, no matter how they are moving,” says James.

“Thanks for your patience and consideration while we get this work done. Please continue to support Central Parade businesses and be kind to the construction team, who are just doing their job.”

Construction will continue for about 5 months and the project is due for completion in the final quarter of 2024. We will continue to keep the community and businesses updated throughout the construction process and share any temporary traffic management changes as early as we can.

In a further effort to create a safer, more inviting environment, a bylaw has been passed that bans heavy vehicles on Maunganui Road between Golf Road and Hull Road. This means vehicles over 3.5 tonnes are no longer allowed on this stretch of road at any time with exception of road maintenance and refuse collection vehicles, buses, emergency services, and legitimate use (like deliveries to New World or Z service station).

As well as improving safety, the bylaw change will help lessen wear and tear on this new section of road. This will present a change of routine for some heavy vehicle drivers who should instead use Hewletts Road, Newton Street, Totara Street, and Hull Road as alternatives.

For more on the Maunganui Road safety improvements visit https://letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/projects/maunganui-road-safety-improvements.

Note: Please don’t park in the Central Parade or New World carparks to access the skatepark. Instead, park at the Indoor Sports Centre and cross carefully at Hull Road.

