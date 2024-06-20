Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Whangarei Residents Are Asked To Conserve Water And Stay Off Roads If Possible

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

Whangarei District Council’s public water-supply network is operating at a reduced capacity. Some areas may run out completely. It is a good idea to fill a bottle and a bucket in case the outage lasts a long time.

If you are in an emergency situation due to water-supply, such as dialysis, please inform our call-centre on 09-430-4200. If you know someone in this situation, please check on them now.

Please stay off the roads and only travel if necessary – many traffic lights are not working.

