Temporary Dog Park In Whangarata Set To Close In July 2024

Friday, 21 June 2024, 9:01 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council

The temporary dog exercise park in Whangarata is set to permanently close from Monday 29 July 2024 in preparation for the establishment of a new cemetery.

Megan May, General Manager Service Delivery at Waikato District Council says the temporary use of the park is outlined in the Dog Control Bylaw 2022, which reserves the land for the development of a cemetery.

“This was always a temporary situation so that the land developed for a new cemetery could have some recreational use until it was needed. That time has arrived as the existing cemetery in Tuakau nears capacity.

“The new cemetery will serve the growing community by providing a larger local resting place for whaanau and loved ones.”

To show respect to mana whenua, there will be a rest period whilst the land is transitioned into the cemetery, with the grounds set to open in early November.

While the closure of the temporary dog park might be a disappointment to some, there are many other exercise areas throughout the district that dog owners can take advantage of.

Visit the Waikato District Council website to find alternative dog parks in your area.

© Scoop Media

