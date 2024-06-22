Have You Seen Kirihana? Police Issue Appeal For Missing Hastings Girl

17-year-old Kirihana was last seen in Te Awananga, Hastings, Friday 21 June.

There are concerns she may have made her way to an area she is unfamiliar with.

Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing.

If you have seen Kirihana or have any information which may assist in locating her please contact Police on 111 if its recent or 105 after the fact, alternatively you can report information online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1].

Please reference file number: 240622/6734.

