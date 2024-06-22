Have You Seen Kirihana? Police Issue Appeal For Missing Hastings Girl

17-year-old
Kirihana was last seen in Te Awananga, Hastings, Friday 21
June.
There are concerns she may have made her way to
an area she is unfamiliar with.
Police and her family
have concerns for her wellbeing.
If you have seen
Kirihana or have any information which may assist in
locating her please contact Police on 111 if its recent or
105 after the fact, alternatively you can report information
online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
[1].
