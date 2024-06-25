Hamiltonians Are Invited To The Nature In The City Plantathon

Hamiltonians are invited to the Nature in the City Plantathon, a series of three Saturday planting events in July hosted by Hamilton City Council. With help from the community, Council aims to plant 15,000 plants over three weekends.

The events are part of the Nature in the City Programme, which aims to restore Hamilton’s native vegetation cover from 2% to 10% by 2050.

There will be three events held across the city: 6 July at Sandford Park, 13 July at Hillcrest Stadium and 20 July at Minogue Park.

“We’re restoring nature in the city, but we can’t do it alone,” said Aimee Nooyen.

“We need as many nature-loving volunteers as possible to help us at the Plantathon. Restoring nature has never been so important. We’re excited to be hosting events that give the community a great opportunity to connect with nature and make a difference while having fun.”

The events will also feature a free sausage sizzle and music to boost planting morale. As well as helping restore nature in the city, the events are also an opportunity to bring communities together and provide a great activity for the whole family.

“We know there are so many passionate Hamiltonians who want to restore nature but haven’t been able to fit it into their busy schedules. The Plantathon is perfect for busy families who can spare a Saturday afternoon,” Aimee Nooyen said.

The Nature in the City team ask volunteers to please bring a water bottle, sensible clothing, shoes, and a rain jacket. Gloves and spades are also great if you have them.

Volunteers have also been encouraged to bike or walk to each of the Plantathon events due to limited parking availability.

For more information on the Plantathon events and registering to volunteer click here: https://hamilton.govt.nz/community-support-and-funding/volunteering/volunteer-to-restore-nature/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

