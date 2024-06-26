Please Delay Unnecessary Travel

Households across Tairāwhiti self-evacuated overnight after heavy rain and strong winds hit the region. Flood warnings were sent out to those who live by the Waipaoa River, the Waimatā River, and the Hikuwai River.

High tide was at 9 am this morning. The forecast rain is set to ease but continue for the rest of the week.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says there are a lot of trees down across the district with surface flooding still in some areas.

“We’re asking everyone to please delay all unnecessary travel. Our contractors have been out since first light to assess the damage and clean up what they can, but it could take a while.

“We have not declared a state of emergency in Tairāwhiti.

“However, we’re thinking of our neighbours in Wairoa who declared one this morning.”

Evacuation Centres in Gisborne have been opened at Te Poho o Rāwiri Marae and the House of Breakthrough.

Homes self-evacuated by the Waipaoa River, which peaked at 11.7m last night, included those in Te Karaka, Lavenham Road and Branson Road.

There were also evacuations in Ūawa, and in Gisborne with residents on Thompson Street and Fergusson Drive leaving their homes.

The Waimata peaked 1.30am at 8.1m and is slowly dropping at Goodwins Road.

Tiniroto Road closed at 7pm last night and will remain closed all day.

All Council facilities are also closed today. This includes the library, parks, reserves and Taruheru Cemetery.

Later today the Gladstone Road bridge will close for a couple of hours while woody debris is cleared, and this will be managed by Waka Kotahi.

Mayor Stoltz says once the time is confirmed for the bridge closure this will be made public on Council’s Facebook page and given to radio stations to let people know.

The William Pettie Bridge and the Peel Street Bridge will both remain open during this time.

Wigan Bridge in Ūawa has a significant build-up of woody debris and this is being looked into immediately.

Woody debris build-up at Wigan Bridge, Ūawa, this morning

Kerbside collections will continue today but Waste Management will close early at 3 pm.

Transfer stations in Matawai, Te Puia Springs, Tokomaru Bay, Te Karaka and Whatatutu are closed.

The transfer stations in Ruatorea, Te Araroa and Tikitiki are open.

The heaviest rainfall over the past 24 hours in Tairāwhiti:

213 mm at Mangaheia at Willowbank

196 mm Panikau Rd – Reed Rd

186 mm Hikuwai River No 4 Bridge

183.4 mm Tokomaru Bay School

Mayor Stoltz says she also wants to acknowledge the tragedy that unfolded this morning with the three missing fishermen being found deceased.

“It was not the outcome anyone was hoping for, and our thoughts go out to all those who love them, and we ask they are given the space and privacy to grieve.”

Please follow the Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Facebook page for all weather updates.

For all up-to-date information on local roads please see Council’s website: https://www.gdc.govt.nz/services/roads-and-roadsides/road-information

If you’d like to report any issues please either:

Email service@gdc.govt.nz

Phone 0800 653 800

Use the GDC Fix App on any smartphone

Thompson Street in the central city this morning

