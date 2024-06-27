Chapel Street Pedestrian Crossing Upgrade To Improve Safety

From Monday, 1 July, work will commence on upgrading the pedestrian crossing near the Chapel Street and Maxwells Road intersection to a staggered signalised crossing.

This busy crossing, which spans three lanes of traffic, has experienced numerous near misses in recent years and is a major route for schoolchildren. The upgrade will enhance safety for all road users by improving visibility and reducing vehicle entry speeds.

The new crossing design will allow pedestrians to cross to the median while traffic on one side is at a full stop, before activating the crossing to the other side.

As part of the works, a small section of the connecting pathway on Chapel Street will be widened for shared pedestrian and cyclist use.

Construction is expected to take around eight weeks to complete, ending late August, weather dependent.

Traffic management will be in place to assist traffic flow, including a stop/go system and reduced speed limit of 30km/h on Chapel Street between Marsh Street and Vale Street.

Access between Maxwells Road and Chapel Street may be restricted during certain stages of the work. Various minor detours and lane closures will be in place for the different stages of the work.

Staff will be on site to help pedestrians cross Chapel Street safely and provide guidance to alternative routes during construction hours, particularly around school start and finish times.

