Vehicles Seized Following Levin Antisocial Road User Gatherings

Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū Area Commander:

Five vehicles have been seized and one person arrested following antisocial road user gatherings in Levin on 1 June, and Foxton on 15 June.

On Saturday 1 June Police responded to Levin where a large group of antisocial vehicle users gathered in the town centre resulting in damage to Police cars and minor injuries to two officers. Since then, Police have been conducting extensive enquiries locating and impounding four vehicles between Manawatū and Wellington, bringing the total number of vehicles seized on and following the weekend to 10.

A 27-year-old Lower Hutt man has also since been arrested on a charge of sustained loss of traction in relation to the event in Otaki and Levin and will appear in court in due course.

Police are committed to disrupting antisocial vehicle users and those who cause damage to the community, including loss of sleep, damage to roads, and aggressive behaviour. Enquiries remain ongoing including speaking with the registered owners of the vehicles seized as we work to paint a full picture of what occurred and who was involved. If you witness illegal street racing, or antisocial vehicle use including skids, burnouts and dangerous driving please contact Police as soon as possible with as much information as possible.

Even the smallest piece of information could be the key we need in our investigations.

