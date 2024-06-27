Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vehicles Seized Following Levin Antisocial Road User Gatherings

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 5:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū Area Commander: 

Five vehicles have been seized and one person arrested following antisocial road user gatherings in Levin on 1 June, and Foxton on 15 June. 

On Saturday 1 June Police responded to Levin where a large group of antisocial vehicle users gathered in the town centre resulting in damage to Police cars and minor injuries to two officers. Since then, Police have been conducting extensive enquiries locating and impounding four vehicles between Manawatū and Wellington, bringing the total number of vehicles seized on and following the weekend to 10. 

A 27-year-old Lower Hutt man has also since been arrested on a charge of sustained loss of traction in relation to the event in Otaki and Levin and will appear in court in due course.

Police are committed to disrupting antisocial vehicle users and those who cause damage to the community, including loss of sleep, damage to roads, and aggressive behaviour. Enquiries remain ongoing including speaking with the registered owners of the vehicles seized as we work to paint a full picture of what occurred and who was involved. If you witness illegal street racing, or antisocial vehicle use including skids, burnouts and dangerous driving please contact Police as soon as possible with as much information as possible.

Even the smallest piece of information could be the key we need in our investigations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 