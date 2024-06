UPDATE - Pukekohe Shopping Centre Reopened Following Report Of Item

The public can now return to ‘The Zone’ shopping centre on Manukau Road, Pukekohe following reports of an unidentified item.

This object has been assessed by Explosive Odrnance Disposal (EOD) team and does not present a wider risk to the public.

It has been removed and the cordons in the area have been stood down.

Police would like to thank the public and those working at the premises for complying with Police requests while we responded to the matter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media