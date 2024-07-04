Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Closing The Net In Jewellery Store Aggravated Robbery

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 3:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made further arrests in an investigation into an aggravated robbery in Papatoetoe last month.

Five arrests have now been made in connection with the violent incident at the Kolmar Road jewellery store on 23 June.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, of Counties Manukau CIB, says four search warrants were carried out across Mt Roskill, Mt Albert and Papatoetoe today.

“The investigation team located two persons of interest to the enquiry at separate addresses and they were taken into custody,” she says.

A 16-year-old male was located in Mt Roskill and has been charged with aggravated robbery to appear in the Manukau Youth Court today.

Detective Inspector Bright says a 36-year-old woman is also facing charges after being arrested at a Mt Albert address.

The woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to aggravated robbery, as well as receiving property.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at a Mt Albert address in relation to warrants for breaches of bail.

The pair are both expected in the Manukau District Court today.

“Today’s results mean there have now been five arrests made in connection with the unacceptable events that unfolded that Sunday evening,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

“There is a lot of work going into the investigation by Police staff involved.

“Enquiries are still ongoing into the incident, and we cannot rule out further arrests being made, or charges being laid as a result of this work.”

© Scoop Media

