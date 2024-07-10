Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police On The Scent In Pharmacy Burglary

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 8:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have delivered a dose of reality to an alleged burglar in Papatoetoe overnight.

Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey, Counties Manukau West Response Manager, says alarms were activated at the pharmacy on Great South Road at around 1.46am.

“Our staff deployed to the business and confirmed an offender had gained entry through the rear of the building.”

A Police dog handler attended the scene and was soon tracking to a nearby property.

“At the property we have recovered bottles of perfume that had allegedly been stolen from the pharmacy,” Senior Sergeant Albrey says.

“Meanwhile, one of our frontline units conducting area enquiries located a woman in the nearby area and she was spoken to.”

Police arrested the woman, and the 21-year-old has since been charged with burglary.

She will appear in the Manukau District Court today.

“It is pleasing we have been able to recover items stolen from the business,” Senior Sergeant Albrey says.

“Police will continue to deploy a range of resources to respond to this sort of offending so that we can hold offending to account.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 